RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Up 10.1%

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 557,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 268,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, National Securities cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $145.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

