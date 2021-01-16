Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

