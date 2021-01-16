RMG Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 19th (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 19th. RMG Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RMGBU stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

