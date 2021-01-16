Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on the stock.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £401.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.46. Robert Walters plc has a twelve month low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 467.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

