Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.90. Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 6,207,512 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

