Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $364.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.