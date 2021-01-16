Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 915 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $247.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $284.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

