Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $273.72 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $278.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

