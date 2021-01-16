Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $407,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSBD opened at $18.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

