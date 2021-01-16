Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

