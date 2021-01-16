Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,751 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.