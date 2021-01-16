Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 22,992 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.79 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $847.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.81%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

