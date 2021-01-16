Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $503.14 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

