Royal Bank of Canada Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

