Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $216.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

