RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Trading 5.2% Higher

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 471,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 420,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $2,733,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

