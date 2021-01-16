RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

