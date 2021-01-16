RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

