S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $546.00

Shares of S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 363314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,340.00.

In other S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) news, insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

