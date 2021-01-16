Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.50 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 670,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 527,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

