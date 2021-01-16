Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

