Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.17

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $41.10. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 374,324 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

In other news, insider Robert Neale purchased 52,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

About Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

