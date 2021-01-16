Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.