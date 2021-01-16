San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 8%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 116,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 77,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

