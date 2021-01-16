Sara Bay Financial Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 100,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 66,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

