Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$7.58 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.19. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.