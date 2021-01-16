Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nord/LB lowered shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

SFFLY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

