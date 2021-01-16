Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

