Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $701,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

