Scor’s (SCRYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.