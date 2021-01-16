Scotiabank Boosts International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$4.00

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$528.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.63.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

