Scotiabank Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

