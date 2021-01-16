Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 85.9% in December

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

