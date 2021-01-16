Scythian Biosciences (CVE:SCYB) Shares Down 5.9%

Scythian Biosciences Corp. (CVE:SCYB)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.49. 703,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 231,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49.

About Scythian Biosciences (CVE:SCYB)

Scythian Biosciences Corp. engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based combination drug therapies for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. It also develops drug candidates for the treatment of gastro-intestinal inflammatory issues. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

