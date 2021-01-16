Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.52 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

