Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Stock Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 12.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.62 million, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

