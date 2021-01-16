Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

SGEN stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,355,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

