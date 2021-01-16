Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($5.75) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.00). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. 140166 upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.76 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

