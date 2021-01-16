Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SECYF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.