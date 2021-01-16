Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCTBF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

