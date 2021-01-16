Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $9.30. Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 15,566,682 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of £321.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

About Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

