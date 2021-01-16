SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $936.41

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $936.41 and traded as high as $974.00. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $961.00, with a volume of 1,501,971 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 932.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.41. The company has a market cap of £11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) alerts:

In other SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.