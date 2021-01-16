Seiko Epson Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

