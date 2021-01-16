Sentinel Chain Market Cap Hits $168,447.55 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $168,447.55 and $34,956.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00509191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.81 or 0.04077954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016643 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

