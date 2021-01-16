Sentinel Protocol Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $7.19 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008530 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

