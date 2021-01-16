Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 1,175,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 695,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $576.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

