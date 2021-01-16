Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVRGF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

OTCMKTS SVRGF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

