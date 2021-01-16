Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

SHAK opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

