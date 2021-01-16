Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $95.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.