Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 801,423 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

